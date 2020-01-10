Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel.
A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel. Bev Lacey
Breaking

More than 4000 litres of fuel threaten creek after leak

Tom Gillespie
by
10th Jan 2020 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are working to prevent more than 4000 litres of diesel spilling into a creek following a tanker leak in western Queensland.

The incident was reported just after 6am this morning along Old Cameby Rd at Miles.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has estimated between 4000 and 5000 litres of fuel spilled onto the ground before the leak was stopped about 7am.

An environmental officer from the Western Downs Regional Council is assessing the situation, while the QFES have done earthworks to slow the spill down before it reached a nearby creek system.

Crews have also laid down an absorbant to soak up the diesel.

diesel spill editors picks miles queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        premium_icon 40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        News CCTV shows man armed with crowbar, business hit with thousands of dollars worth of damage

        The simple trick to make your 2020 resolution stick

        The simple trick to make your 2020 resolution stick

        News Let’s face it, January would have to be the fitness industry’s most productive and...

        ‘SAD SIGHT’: Mingo Crossing resembles a ghost town

        premium_icon ‘SAD SIGHT’: Mingo Crossing resembles a ghost town

        News Despite the Christmas-new year period being one of the busiest times of the year...

        Burnett lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        premium_icon Burnett lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        News To keep Lake Boondooma as the ultimate South Burnett fishing location, members of...