MORE RAIN? A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of Queensland with 90 per cent chance of rain for Kingaroy this afternoon. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
News

MORE RAIN? Storm warning issued for parts of state

Jessica Mcgrath
25th Jan 2020 2:37 PM

SEVERE storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in parts of Queensland over the next few hours.

It is likely to reach parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Northwest and Southeast Coast.

Kingaroy is predicted to have a 90 per cent chance of rain, with a chance of a thunderstorm and temperatures reaching a maximum of 31 degrees today.

Locations which may be affected by the severe storm include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Ipswich and Lowood.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

-Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

-Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

-Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

-Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

-For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

bureau of meteorology severe storm warning
South Burnett

