More than 10,000 books to be sold at 12th annual Bookarama

There’ll be books everywhere you look at the St John’s Lutheran School P&F ‘Bookarama’ due to be held in the Kingaroy Town Hall on March 20 and 21.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions but organisers are thrilled it’s able to go ahead this year.

P&F President, Jacqui Trace, said despite last year’s cancellation, donations continued to be received so book lovers can look forward to an even bigger selection of books than usual.

“Our volunteer committee of parents have had lots of laughs as we’ve sorted and organised the thousands of books donated during the past 18 months,” Mrs Trace said.

“As well as some popular and highly sort after reads, there are also plenty of unique and unusual offerings.

“I can just about guarantee, there’ll be something for everyone.”

St John‘s Parents Cathie D’Arcy and Michelle Black sorting through books. Photo/Contributed.

The event will run in the Kingaroy Town Hall from 8am until 4pm on Saturday 20 March and 8am – 12pm on Sunday 21 March.

A sausage sizzle will run all weekend and books will range in price from $1 to $4. Children’s books will be on sale for 50c each or 10 for $3.

Mrs Trace said in addition to all the second-hand books for sale, local author Chrys McDuffie would be attending the event.

“Chrys is the grandmother of a number of students at our school and we’re excited she’ll be at Bookarama to promote her new children’s book called “Daddy’s Little Hero”. It’s all about the important job volunteer fire fighters perform,” she said.

Bookarama was previously co-ordinated by the Taabinga Rotary Club but at the end of 2019, St John’s Lutheran School P&F put up its hand to take the reins and ensure the popular Kingaroy event could continue.