More than $5 million in coronavirus funding for the Burnett

BURNETT communities will benefit from job opportunities and new assets, from bikeways and footpaths to sport and recreation facilities, through $5.84 million from the State Government’s $200 million COVID Works for the Queensland program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding would have an enormous impact on the regions and the state, with up to 8000 jobs being supported or created across Queensland.

“I know Queenslanders are resilient, but our government also recognises how difficult it has been for these regions with economic hardship and unemployment in the wake of this pandemic,” she said.

“COVID Works for Queensland funding will provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and most importantly community spirit.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said that in the past three years, the Works for Queensland program had been incredibly successful throughout regional Queensland, delivering more than 19,000 jobs and counting.

“Now every council, including those in southeast Queensland, will be given a boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects,” he said.

“We have never had to deal with anything like the repercussions from this pandemic, which is why the Queensland Government has put together the $6 billion economic recovery strategy Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs, of which COVID Works for Queensland is an integral part for our councils and their communities.”

Burnett councils will receive COVID Works for Queensland funding of: