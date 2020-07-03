Menu
Nanango sub branch president Chas Kemp with Nanango RSL manager Kerry Mason. (Picture: Contributed)
More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

Tristan Evert
3rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
THREE South Burnett RSL’s are set to receive over $60,000 in federal government funding to continue supporting veterans and their families.

The Nanango RSL will receive $55,684 to go towards new kitchen upgrades and expanding veteran services while the Yarraman RSL will receive $1975 and the Blackbutt RSL will receive $2425.

Nanango RSL Sub Branch president Chas Kemp said it has been a long time coming.

“We are ecstatic the grant came through so we can make some improvements for the club,” Mr Kemp said.

“We have been trying to get this funding for a couple years so it’s good to see it finally come through.

“I would like to thank the hard work of our grants officer Noel Fischer who secured the grant.

“It’s great to be open again and we have officially reopened the poker machines which always draws a crowd.”

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said our community organisations, ex-service organisations and other local veteran groups provide valuable services and support to veterans and their families, and this funding will help them to further improve these services.

“The Nanango Sub-branch will receive $54,511 in funding to upgrade kitchen facilities thanks to the government’s Veteran and Community Grants program,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Under the Building Excellence in Support and Training (BEST) grants program, the Nanango Sub-branch will also receive $1173 to expand on their services to further support veterans and their families.

“Also under BEST, the Blackbutt Sub-branch will receive $2425 and the Yarraman Sub-branch will receive $1975 to continue their great work within these communities.”

