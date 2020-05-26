‘More than a carpark’: Council approves CBD design

STARTING DATE: Construction will start on the Alford St carpark revamp after June 30, 2020 after the design plan was adopted by council. Photo: File

THE long-awaited reconstruction of a Kingaroy CBD carpark is one step closer to becoming a reality after the design was adopted by council.

The design for the Alford St carpark was submitted during the May council meeting and included aspects such as overnight caravan parking and disabled access parking.

Before the councillors voted on the decision, Mayor Brett Otto left the meeting because he is the director of BOA Qld Pty Ltd, which operates Otto Accountants and uses the carpark behind the building.

All six councillors voted unanimously in favour of the design of the upgrade, which will start after June 31, 2020.

Division 3 councillor Danita Potter said she welcomed the much-needed reconstruction.

“I have seen this carpark throughout the years and now there are two lots of line marking in the carpark, which hasn’t been done since the 1980s,” Cr Potter said.

“To see the carpark done to this standard will be very exciting for the town, the community and everyone who comes to visit the area.”

Division 4 councillor Kirstie Schumacher said the redevelopment of the site could bring both social and economic benefits.

“I think there is a great opportunity for our community to create a functional space for things like evening markets and have performers in this area,” Cr Schumacher said.

“It means not actually having to close the streets and is also something potentially, if we could partner with our community, we could look to do as a trial.

“I have also had some discussions around creative arts and creating an economy, starting with Kingaroy as a trial.

“Some of the walls in that space are great for public art, murals and alike.

“I can just see on a Friday afternoon or Saturday evening, sitting in the carpark with some food vendors, music and have the accessibility for families.

“It’s a lot more than a carpark.”

The design also includes new asphalt and surfacing as well as landscaping, electricity and lighting.

South Burnett Regional Council’s design for the Alford St carpark in Kingaroy. Photo: SBRC

Despite the original plans consisting of electrical car charging stations, Infrastructure general manager Aaron Meehan said they took them out of this plan due to budget constraints.

“The original application was put under the state-funded Building Our Regions program, which made for the provisions for electric charge stations,” Mr Meehan said.

“What you will see here now is basic infrastructure, but effective.

“Those charging stations are quite expensive, so we have removed them for now.

“What we are trying to do with infrastructure is we are building for long-term use, and will make provisions for the stations when funds allow us to do so.”

Mr Meehan said council would notify surrounding businesses when they were planning to start the reconstruction because the carpark would be closed during the upgrade.