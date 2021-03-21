More wild weather follows weekend deluge

Southeast Queensland was last night bracing for even more wild weather after forecasters issued a severe weather warning predicting up to 180mm of rain could fall within just six hours in some areas.

The warning came after a weekend of torrential downpours which caused flash flooding with some catchments recording more than 110mm of rain in less than one hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned late last night a coastal trough was forecast to deepen overnight and into today which was expected to deliver heavy rainfall and flash flooding east of Jimna, Ipswich and Rathdowney.

A car submerged in floodwater at Mudgeeraba. Picture: Facebook

"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 100mm to 180mm are likely in areas with isolated heavier totals possible in thunderstorms," the warning said.

"A coastal trough that is located over eastern parts of the Southeast Coast is forecast to deepen overnight and into Monday.

"The trough is then expected to slip southward into Tuesday as a cold front approaches southeast Queensland from the west."

A separate flood warning was also in place last night for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers with areas potentially impacted including Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Caboolture and Coolangatta.

A submerged car on the Causeway at Clagiraba Road on the Gold Coast. Picture: Christian Harvey

The highest rainfall figures in Queensland to 10.20pm Sunday were at Bonogin, near Tallebudgera, and North Tamborine, both recording 178mm.

Other significant totals in surplus of 140mm and nearing 170mm included Springbrook, Coomera, Pimpama, Deception Bay, Burpengary, and Currumbin.

Between 9am and 7pm Sunday, Coolangatta received 79mm of rain, Beerburrum 103.6mm, Pimpama 169mm and Brisbane city recorded 81.6mm.

The car on the Causeway at Clagiraba Road. Picture: Christian Harvey

Hotham Creek on the northern Gold Coast received 113mm of rain in just one hour.

It came as the State Government yesterday pledged to send SES volunteers to assist in a rapidly escalating flood crisis in NSW, where homes have been washed away and authorities are bracing for a one-in-50-year rain event in coming days.

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event: Several areas of NSW are suffering under intense rains and flooding in what has been dubbed as a one-in-one-hundred-year event.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in southeast Queensland on Sunday as torrential rain and flash flooding saw cars submerged, swiftwater rescues, damaged roads and torrents of water gushing down streets.

In the 24 hours to 10pm Sunday there were 308 requests to the SES for assistance across the state.

More than half of those calls for help to the SES came from the Gold Coast with a number of swiftwater rescues taking place throughout the day.

Cars make their way through rising waters on the southern end of the Gold Coast. Picture: Mike Batterham

A woman trapped in her car in floodwaters had to be rescued near the intersection of Valley Dr and Tallebudgera Connection Rd in Tallebudgera.

More than 120 roads closed across the state last night while cars were spotted submerged in floodwaters, including at Mudgeeraba Creek, near Austinville Rd, as well as in Logan.

Torrential rain turned one Tamborine Mountain street into a raging torrent of floodwaters after 98mm of rain fell in the area in less than two hours.

Video shows fast-moving floodwaters barrelling down the street before pouring over an embankment down the mountain.

An emergency alert was issued on the Gold Coast late yesterday for residents in the Currumbin, Mudgeeraba and Tallebudgera catchments.

The alert warned that due to heavy rainfall, low-lying properties in these areas were likely to be impacted by floodwater overnight and residents were urged to move to higher ground.

A gazebo submerged on the Gold Coast. Picture: Mike Batterham

Mayor Tom Tate urged Gold Coasters to avoid driving on the city's roads unless necessary.

"I have just been briefed by our disaster management team and the word is: do not travel on roads unless it is absolutely necessary," he said.

"This is a slow-moving weather event with significant rainfall likely overnight.

"Our city staff are keeping a close watch on conditions and are responding to clean-up reports, when it is safe to do so while beaches are closed and will likely remain closed (today).

"The major creek systems across our city are in full flow so do not attempt to cross them, or go near the creek banks and causeway."

The heavy rain saw several dams spilling over.

BOM senior forecaster Matt Marshall said yet another band of rain was likely to bring further falls over a much broader area, stretching the entire bottom third of Queensland.

"Probably what we'll see over the next couple of days is less of the more intense rainfall, but more widespread," Mr Marshall said.

"Over the next couple of days we're going to see another system coming in from the west," he said.

"We're probably not going to see a proper sunny day until Thursday."

Brisbane is forecast to reach 26C today with 20mm rain possible.

The city can expect up to 35mm tomorrow and 25mm on Wednesday, before mostly sunny conditions return. Out west, towns like Cunnamulla, St George and Charleville could see up to 60mm of rain today and tomorrow before conditions clear on Wednesday.

More than 130 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are expected to be deployed to NSW to respond to the weather conditions.

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said this would include 20 swift water rescue technicians, as well as 40 volunteers who will be equipped with 10 flood boats.

An emergency alert was issued for Gold Coast those in low-lying areas. Picture: Mike Batterham

"We also have two experienced Incident Management Team officers travelling to Newcastle and two radio communication specialists deployed to support our crews, as well as a liaison officer who will be based at the NSW SES headquarters in Wollongong," Mr Ryan said.

"An additional request for storm damage operators has been received and QFES is currently identifying around 70 SES volunteers to help with this task.

"They'll head to Nambucca Heads, Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Taree."

NSW floods: Wild and devastating footage from around the state: As New South Wales is engulfed in heavy rain, several locations have experienced devastating floods which have drowned roads, cars and homes.

WHERE THE RAIN FELL (Sunday figures, in mm)

Upper Springbrook 160

Clearview 146

Bonogin 178

Currumbin 140

Clagiraba Rd (Near Coomera) 160

North Tamborine 178

Hotham Creek (near Pimpama) 171

Morayfield 114

Deception Bay 145

Burpengary 143

Narangba 120

Caboolture 115

Moodlu (near Caboolture) 140

Brisbane 89

Forest Lake 79

Murarrie 77

Bulimba 108

Mt cotton 53

Wynnum 104

Enoggera Dam 102

Mt Coot-tha 98

Upper Kedron 104

Geebung 86

Originally published as More wild weather follows weekend deluge