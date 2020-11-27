Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 10:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Tasty Toobs.

 

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.

 

Milo Bar.
Milo Bar.

 

Dixie Drumsticks.
Dixie Drumsticks.

 

Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.

 

Burger Man chips.
Burger Man chips.

 

Incredibites.
Incredibites.

 

Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.

 

 

Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

More Stories

australia food lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 27.

        Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        Premium Content Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        News Shut state trails all but locked-down Victoria in pandemic recovery

        WARNING: 12 common scams to watch out for this Christmas

        Premium Content WARNING: 12 common scams to watch out for this Christmas

        News TIS the season for online scams in the Burnett region, so keep your eyes peeled for...

        NAMED: Burnett sex offender in court for having weapon

        Premium Content NAMED: Burnett sex offender in court for having weapon

        News A SOUTH Burnett criminal who was caught with thousands of disgusting child porn...