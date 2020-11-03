Most revealing Melbourne Cup photos

Getting stuck into the beers before midday is perfectly normal for punters attending the Melbourne Cup.

What follows usually ends in a mess of people lying on the ground in their finest outfits and fascinators, plenty of people playing stacks on and an unusual amount of people playing with bins.

With crowds not permitted to attend the 2020 Melbourne Cup due to COVID-19, here we take a look back at some of the most debauched moments captured after Australia's biggest race.

These two seem to have forgotten what a bin is for, but hey, they look happy. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Stacks on. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

No garden is safe. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Now you see it. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin

Now you don’t. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin

This bloke thought he was turning up for a wet s-shirt competition. Picture: Jason Edwards

I hope they washed their own shirts when they got home. Picture: Jason Edwards

This is what chivalry is all about. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Getting up can be a struggle after a long day in the sun. Picture: Craig Borrow

No better time than Cup Day for a nap. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

It’s a popular scene. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

This is your only option when the Pringles run out. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Paris Jackson played up to photographers by sticking her nose against the glass of the Myer Marquee at the 2017 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian

The shoes are off for this racegoer at the 2013 Cup. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP

These boys decide to cool off after a few. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Wearing high heels will do this to anyone. Picture: Jason Edwards

This happy couple celebrate at the 2013 Cup. Picture: Nicole Cleary

That’s a tough way to phone home. Picture: Jason Edwards.

This bloke prepares for lift-off. Picture: Mark Stewart

He’s found a friend to join in on the action. Picture: Mark Stewart

”What did you do at the Melbourne Cup?” Answer: Backflips. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

There’s always gotta be one. Picture: Mark Stewart

There’s no other option but to take the heels off in weather like this. Picture: Jason Edwards

Come to the races, they said. It’ll be great, they said. Picture: Alex Coppel

This woman gets a helping hand up some stairs. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

My worst nightmare. Picture: Alex Coppel

This lady took a phone call in the very conveniently placed garden. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

More stacks on. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/AAP

Someone might have lost a bet. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Sometimes you want to get up, but you don’t want to leave your drink behind. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

If you haven’t had a photo taken of yourself like this at the Melbourne Cup, did you even go? Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

This guy really, really loves the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Jason Edwards

These punters have an impromptu game of limbo. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

What the aftermath usually looks like at Flemington. One day the crowds will return.

