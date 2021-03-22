Menu
NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
Most shocking photos from NSW floods

22nd Mar 2021 4:58 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM

In the past few days the New South Wales mid-north coast has been hit by one in 100 year floods, while the Sydney metropolitan area is facing one in 50 year floods.

Homes have been lost, businesses ruined and communities devastated.

The NSW SES has received more than 7000 calls for help since Thursday and has performed more than 680 flood rescues.

And forecasters have warned the worst may still be to come.

Here are the photos that best highlight the destruction caused by the relentless rain.

Looking over the Nepean Bridge towards Warragamba Dam. Picture: Toby Zerna
Looking over the Nepean Bridge towards Warragamba Dam. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

NSW RFS crews assisting NSW SES in the Taree area. Picture: NSW RFS
NSW RFS crews assisting NSW SES in the Taree area. Picture: NSW RFS

 

 

 

A kayaker attempts to rescue a cow on the mid-north coast.
A kayaker attempts to rescue a cow on the mid-north coast.

 

A man holds an umbrella as he looks at the rising flood waters under the Nepean Bridge at Regentville. Picture: Toby Zerna
A man holds an umbrella as he looks at the rising flood waters under the Nepean Bridge at Regentville. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

There’s major flooding in Port Macquarie and surrounding towns. Picture: Nathan Edwards
There’s major flooding in Port Macquarie and surrounding towns. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

River Road in Penrith is slowly getting inundated by flood waters. Picture: Toby Zerna
River Road in Penrith is slowly getting inundated by flood waters. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

Miss Nellie's Cafe in Kendall was hit by the floods.
Miss Nellie's Cafe in Kendall was hit by the floods.

 

Barbara Mirecki's Regentville house is flooded on the lower levels by the rising waters from the Nepean River. Picture: Toby Zerna
Barbara Mirecki's Regentville house is flooded on the lower levels by the rising waters from the Nepean River. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

The footpath at the Parramatta ferry wharf was submerged by floodwater. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
The footpath at the Parramatta ferry wharf was submerged by floodwater. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

 

 

 

That should not be there. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
That should not be there. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

 

A resident tries to make his way back home in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards
A resident tries to make his way back home in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Rising flood waters threaten homes along River Rd in Emu Plains. Picture: Toby Zerna
Rising flood waters threaten homes along River Rd in Emu Plains. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

An exhausted cow washed up in a Port Macquarie caravan park after it was swept away by floodwaters up river. Picture: Nathan Edwards
An exhausted cow washed up in a Port Macquarie caravan park after it was swept away by floodwaters up river. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

 

 

 

 

Inside a flooded home on the NSW mid-north coast. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Inside a flooded home on the NSW mid-north coast. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

 

 

 

 

