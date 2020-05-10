Menu
SPECIAL MOMENTS: South Burnett Times readers share their Mother's Day wishes for their mums. (Photos: Contributed)
Life

MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

Jessica Mcgrath
10th May 2020 5:00 AM
ALTHOUGH Mother’s Day will look very different for many families in 2020, there is one thing that will remain the same...

There is no denying the gratitude and love the South Burnett community has for their mums, nannas, grandmas and aunts.

The South Burnett Times did a call out asking readers to share a photo of them and their mum and their special wishes and Mother’s Day message for their mums.

There will be no big, extended family gatherings for Mother’s Day celebrations this year (except maybe over a video call) due to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

From today, (Sunday, May 10) households can have two visitors from the same or different households, or up to five visitors from the same household, regardless of how many people are living there.

People will be able to also visit their mums that live more than 50kms away from today.

You can visit another household and there is no restriction on distance, but you cannot go out into the community, you must go straight there and stay there at the house.

While visiting others, people are encouraged to stay 1.5 metres away (think two big steps) and try not to hug, kiss or shake hands with others.

If you are sick or feeling unwell, you are encouraged to stay at home.

