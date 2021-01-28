Mother’s heartbreaking loss leads to life-saving plan

AN expectant Townsville mother's whole world stopped, "there was just nothing," when she was told the devastating news her son's heart had stopped a month before his due date.

Janice Beavis had been with her mum when she said that she had not felt her normally active baby move that day.

She was rushed to Townsville Hospital in March 2012, just a month before her due date, and was told the heartbreaking news that her baby's heart had stopped.

The family do not know what caused Kye's heart to stop and this unanswered question still plays through Ms Beavis's mind.

Now, every year on March 18, the family comes together to mark Kye's birthday.

"The day before it happened he was pretty active," she said.

"You spend so much time wondering if you missed something and if there was a moment that I should have picked up on, which would have made a difference."

Ms Beavis said the family was able to spend a precious few moments with Kye after she was induced. "We made handprints and footprints and we took photos," she said.

Janice Beavis with Fetal Maternal Specialist Dr David Watson.

As she learned to cope with the grief, Ms Beavis said it felt like the world stopped existing around her. "I went into a zombie state for months. I wouldn't drive, I holed up in my room and I'd just unload what happened on any visitor just trying to make sense of it," she said.

"Everyone had to pick up and keep the world turning for me because there was just nothing."

Since losing Kye, Ms Beavis and her husband have welcomed two healthy babies in nine-year-old James and six-year-old Adelia.

But their births were not without their own worries and adding to the concern was a diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

"It was quite intense, quite scary. I was watching the movement constantly," she said.

"I did all these things to prevent anything going on."

Despite her pain, Ms Beavis has worked tirelessly to support other mothers and families going through the same situation and is heavily involved with the Stillborn Walk to Remember and the SANDS (miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death support group).

She said she was happy to see Townsville University Hospital implement the Safe Baby Bundle program to prevent families, like hers, losing children.

"I wish it had been around when I was going through it," she said. "If we can prevent one person having to go through it, it is a win."

