News

Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

Dominic Elsome
2nd Apr 2021 5:24 PM
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash, earlier today.

It‘s believed the man had been riding his bike at a motocross park, when he lost control and crashed.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, in the North Burnett, at 2pm (April 2nd), where the pilot was able to land the aircraft nearby.

The aeromedical crew worked along side paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to stabilise the man, aged in his thirties, for his flight to hospital.

He suffered multiple injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

