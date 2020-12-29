Menu
RACQ lifelight flew a motorcycle rider in his 30s to Toowoomba from the South Burnett region on December 28, 2020.
News

Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after jump goes wrong

Dominic Elsome
29th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
IT WAS a busy day for LifeFlight rescue helicopter, with two call outs to the same motocross track in the South Burnett.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter last night airlifted a rider, after he was injured while attempting a jump.

The chopper was called to the scene, off Manar road in Boondooma, at 7.20pm last night.

The aeromedical crew worked with Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics at the scene, to treat the man for multiple suspected fractures.

He was then loaded into the aircraft and flown to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

The rider, aged in his 30s, travelled in a stable condition.

It was the second time RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was called to the track yesterday, after the Bundaberg-based helicopter was also tasked to the location just hours earlier.

South Burnett

