Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after striking kangaroo

ONE patient has been transported to hospital after they struck a Kangaroo on a motorcycle.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they responded to the serious crash at 11.11am.

The incident occurred on the D'Aguilar Hwy and Nanango Tarong Rd.

One patient has been transported to Nanango Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest, abdominal and hip injuries

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to further airlift the patient from Nanango.