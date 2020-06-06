BREAKING: Burnett Hwy closed after motorcycle crash

MOTORCYCLE CRASH: Paramedics are on their way to a reported motorcycle crash in Ceradotus near Eidsvold. Picture: File

UPDATE 12.05PM:

THE Burnett Hwy is currently closed following a single vehicle motorcycle accident.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said police and paramedics are still on scene after a triple-0 call was made just after 11am.

"The patient is currently being treated by QAS, and is being transported to hospital soon," she said.

Kerwee Rd is currently open.

More to come.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on scene at motorcycle crash along the Burnett Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said one crew is currently on scene near Kerwee Rd in Ceradotus.

The status of the rider is currently unknown.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said police are currently inbound to the crash.