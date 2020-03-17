Menu
Motorcyclist dies after falling down embankment

17th Mar 2020 7:17 AM
POLICE are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash at Mount Nebo today.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider was travelling along Mount Nebo Road around 11:30am when he lost control near Jolly's Lookout.

The rider and his bike then fell down a steep embankment.

The 61-year-old Closeburn man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

