MORNING CRASH: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helcopter pilot landed the aircraft at a clearing close to the crash site. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Motorcyclist enjoying morning ride, hits wallaby

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
29th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital, after he was injured in a collision with a wallaby this morning (Sunday, March 29).

The rider told rescue crew members, he was enjoying a motorbike ride alone, southwest of Childers around midmorning, when the animal jumped directly into his path, causing an unavoidable collision.

The motorbike hit the wallaby, then slid a short distance.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter pilot landed the aircraft at a clearing close to the crash site.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics who had been treating the injured man, then transferred him to the chopper.

The rider, aged in his sixties, was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, and only suffered leg injuries.

bike crash breaking
South Burnett

