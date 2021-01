Ambulance crews were called to a crash near Yarraman this afternoon and transported one patient to hospital.

Ambulance crews were called to a crash near Yarraman this afternoon and transported one patient to hospital.

A patient has been transported to hospital after a crash near Yarraman this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a motorcycle crash on Din Din Road at 1.36pm.

Paramedics transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.