Paramedics were called to an early morning crash on the D’Aguilar Highway. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Paramedics were called to an early morning crash on the D’Aguilar Highway. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after an early morning crash is the South Burnett.

Paramedics were called to a single-motorcycle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway at 6.41am.

The assess one patient at the scene.

The patient was transported to Kilcoy Hospital in a stable condition.