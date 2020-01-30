Menu
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
News

Motorcyclist killed after car crash with mayor

by STAFF WRITERS
30th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
A motorbike rider has died in hospital after colliding with Mayor Jenny Hill's car on a busy Nathan Street this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 8am, closing the road to traffic.

 

 

She said paramedics transported one patient to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It's since been confirmed by police that the motorcyclist has died.

 

A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the driver of the car - believed to be Mayor Jenny Hill - was uninjured in the crash.

 

Motorists can expect delays around the crash scene on the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets as forensics examine the scene.

 

