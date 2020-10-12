Menu
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Oct 2020 7:16 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Walloon at 5pm yesterday.

A man was transported from the scene of the crash at Haigslea Amberley Road and Anthonys Road to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

"He had significant injuries to his extremities," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a serious condition."

