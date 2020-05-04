Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter has been sent to airlift a motorcyclist after they hit a bull at Yenda Rd.
A rescue helicopter has been sent to airlift a motorcyclist after they hit a bull at Yenda Rd.
News

Motorcyclist flown to Bundy Hospital after crash with bull

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
4th May 2020 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorcyclist was flown to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash involving a bull in Yenda.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Yenda Rd just after 10.30 this morning and treated the patient for significant lower limb injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews kept the patient in a stable condition while waiting for the rescue helicopter to arrive.

 

EARLIER: A motorcyclist is being treated for significant lower limb injuries after they hit a bull north of Gayndah late this morning.

A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene at Yenda Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics remain on scene at the incident and the patient is in a stable condition.

 

More to come.

north burnett qas. queensland ambulance service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        premium_icon READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        Community Organisers adapt to pandemic by hosting event in a new capacity this year.

        FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

        Business After servicing the region for the past 25 years, South Burnett Hire and Sales is...

        LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

        premium_icon LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

        News Here are all the South Burnett businesses who have kept their doors open despite...

        PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        premium_icon PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        Crime Rowdy crowd shows “blatant disrespect” for laws the night before coronavirus...