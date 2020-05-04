Motorcyclist flown to Bundy Hospital after crash with bull

A rescue helicopter has been sent to airlift a motorcyclist after they hit a bull at Yenda Rd.

UPDATE: A motorcyclist was flown to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash involving a bull in Yenda.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Yenda Rd just after 10.30 this morning and treated the patient for significant lower limb injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews kept the patient in a stable condition while waiting for the rescue helicopter to arrive.

