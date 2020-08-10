Mountain bikers put Burnett trails on the map

Soren Turton (left) and Jack Weir (right) getting ready to race on day one of the SEQ Mountain Bike Series, Wondai.

OVER the weekend, mountain bike champs from near and far headed to Wondai for round 1 of the South East Queensland Mountain Bike Series, marking a historical moment for the South Burnett.

According to South Burnett Mountain Bike Club president Daniel Turton, this was the first time the event has been held in the region for more than two decades - drawing in 70-80 riders.

“It’s been 20 years, or just over 20 years, since there has been a race in the South Burnett,” Mr Turton said.

“It was one of the biggest clubs in Queensland, the Nanango club, and when we started up, we wanted to reflect on what Nanango has done in the past.”

Recognising the potential, the South Burnett MTB Club has been working tirelessly to transform the Wondai trails into a place people of all levels of cycling expertise can enjoy.

“It’s been neglected for the last 30-40 years and we’ve been cleaning it all up,” Mr Turton said.

“We did a lot of tweaking, making burms, and a lot of drainage work to get the water off the trials. We made a few deviations and made it really safe as well.”

As well as encouraging locals to have fun and get active, Mr Turton believes the Wondai trails could prove to be an invaluable tourist attraction. Mountain bike enthusiasts visiting from all over Queensland were thrilled by the quality of the trails, which have something for everyone.

“Most of these people, it’s the first time they’ve ridden here, and all of them are just like ‘you guys have the best trials’,” Mr Turton said.

“Not only do we want to bring in tourism, but also create a safe place for people to come and walk, ride and jog. We’ve got a lot of different groups that use the park, so it’s for everyone.”

The atmosphere over the weekend spoke for itself, with families and friends coming out to support each other, support the region, and just have fun.

“As you can see, today there is just an awesome number of people here enjoying each other’s company. Families are cheering each other on and people have come from all over Queensland to visit the area,” Mr Turton said.

“We want more and more people to enjoy the trials, so we’re working on projects at other locations in the South Burnett, including Gordanbrook dam,”

“We think you should be able to get out and ride your bike anywhere.”