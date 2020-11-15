Mountain bikers set to race in honour of late founder

Jeff Rafferty’s widow Lesley presents Cam Mellifont with the Raff's Run trophy in 2019. She is joined by their son Ryan, grandson, Ged and daughter Amanda. Picture: Contributed

Jeff Rafferty’s widow Lesley presents Cam Mellifont with the Raff's Run trophy in 2019. She is joined by their son Ryan, grandson, Ged and daughter Amanda. Picture: Contributed

MOUNTAIN bike riders will take the trail later this month in honour of a member responsible for making Rowallan Park a notable destination.

MAD MTB Club founding member Jeff Rafferty was well known throughout the cycling community as a great bloke always up for a chat and providing advice and support for those who needed it.

Back in 2017, he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer and he passed away in September 2019.

His love and passion of the sport inspired many to start riding and resulted in the MAD Club named an annual event in his honour called Raff’s Race.

More than 100 riders from all parts of the community were part of the first Raff's Run in 2019.

Last year, racer Cameron Mellifont took the title but with limited racing opportunities this year, it could be a race anyone can win.

While the race promotes camaraderie and socialisation, it has a focus on competitiveness and the first rider across the line gets the trophy.

The trophy was designed by Mr Raff’s son, Ryan Lafferty, in honour of his father.

MAD President Keenan Jansen said Raff’s Run was for anyone whose lives Raff touched.

“He was well known throughout the community, working at Mackay Regional Council and having a close relationships with groups like Scouts,” Mr Jansen said.

Jeff's son, Ryan Lafferty, leads the memorial first ever Raff's Run in 2019 on one of his dad's bikes.

“He was the kind of man that instantly connected with people and left a lasting impact.”

Raff’s Run will be begin at Rowallan Park, on Glendaragh Road, Glenella from 3pm, November 28. The event will go for three days.

