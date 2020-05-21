MP announces $100K injection to support Burnett groups

HIGH SPIRITS: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud visited the South Burnett to deliver the good news about two community groups who were successful in securing more than $100K of additional funding. Photo: Mick Tsikas

HIGH SPIRITS: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud visited the South Burnett to deliver the good news about two community groups who were successful in securing more than $100K of additional funding. Photo: Mick Tsikas

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud visited the South Burnett today to deliver some uplifting news to the community.

As part of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together program, Littleproud announced two local organisations were the lucky recipients of some additional funding.

Littleproud said hosting larger events and activities were key goals in the South Burnett and securing an extra $118,057 through TTTT program.

“It’s pleasing to see that the South Burnett Woodcrafters group will benefit from a $59,757 investment to increase space in their workshop so that they can hold more activities and events,” Littleproud said.

“This will definitely bring more people together to share and learn about crafting wood.”

Another organisation to receive a hefty share in the funding was one of the region’s most treasured food festivals.

“With an injection of $58,300 the Kingaroy BaconFest committee will be equipped to better improve the event and expand its size to host more attendees,” Littleproud said.

“BaconFest serves as an important event that helps put Kingaroy and the South Burnett on the map as a tourist and business destination.

“This is a huge boost for businesses like hotels and restaurants which have been doing it tough through COVID-19.

“While there was general summer rain in the region, it takes more than one or two wet events to get out of drought,’ he said.

“Boosting operations and stimulating local economies are important features of the TTTT program, while bringing people together in drought-affected communities.

“Standing together is important now more than ever and communities can rest assured the Government continues to have their back, with money already flowing through rolling grants as part of our more than $8 billion drought support package.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said rural and regional Australia was continuing to show amazing spirit and resilience as they support each other through these tough times.

“I am glad to see these grants providing much-needed support to our hard-hit regional communities at such a crucial time, with this latest round of funding to be delivered to community groups.”

Across Maranoa, nine projects will be funded with $394,939 through Round 16 of the Tackling Tough Times Together program.

The Federal Government has committed nearly $1.5 million to this round nationally.

For more information visit the website here.