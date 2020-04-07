MP announces $2M in grants to help farmers

HELPING HAND: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack along side Member for Maranoa David Littleproud who announced new funding for farmers this week. Photo: File

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud has announced 22 grants valued at a total of $2 million under Round 5 of the Access to Industry Priority Uses of Agvet Chemicals assistance grants program.

The funding is set to improve farmer access to priority agricultural and veterinary (agvet) chemicals to safely and effectively treat pests, diseases and weeds.

Mr Littleproud said the grants program aimed to boost farm productivity.

“It is critical our farmers have access to approved agvet chemicals because they can directly affect production yields in plant and livestock industries,” Mr Littleproud said.

“These grants will address industry-identified priority uses in a range of plant and animal commodities such as finfish, chickens, macadamia, rhubarb and spinach crops.

“A focus will be to improve primary producer access to agvet chemicals so they can manage uncommon or emerging pests and diseases.”

He said industries were dealing with new threats and could find it difficult to access agvet chemical products as it may not be as profitable for chemical companies to register those uses in Australia.

“These grants help industry with the costs of data generation to support applications to the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority,” he said.

“The APVMA must approve the specific uses of every product, based on its assessment of information contained in a comprehensive data package provided by applicants.

“Dairy Australia, Australian Eggs, Fisheries RDC, Hort Innovation and AgriFutures Australia will work with industry and chemical companies to reduce these costs and open up access.”

For more details about the Access to Industry Priority Uses of Agvet Chemicals assistance grants, click here.