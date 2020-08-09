Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
Offbeat

MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Aug 2020 7:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Queensland MP has been the target of a "dildo attack" after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan poked fun at the creative critic behind the vandalism on his Facebook page, posing in front of the defaced sign at Dingo Beach with a grin.

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

"My campaign has come under dildo attack," he wrote this afternoon.

"Here's hoping the owner from the LNP or Labor comes back to collect it."

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

The dildo appears to be attached to the sign with wire in the attempt to insult the MP.

The sign, which is attached to a fence post, is in prime view of passing traffic.

More Stories

editors picks jason costigan politics sex toys

Just In

    US man dies from the plague

    US man dies from the plague
    • 9th Aug 2020 6:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...