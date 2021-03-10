MP’s ‘disturbing’ Meghan tweet

Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview has dominated headlines this week. Picture: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview has dominated headlines this week. Picture: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Sunshine State MP Jarrod Bleijie has caused a royal stir in the halls of Queensland parliament after firing off a tweet about Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dominated headlines this week after an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey alleging racism among the royal family as well as insensitive reactions to the former Suits star's depression.

Mr Bleijie, a known monarchist, invoked a furious response when he said the "problem started when American actress Meghan Markle was told William would be King not Harry".

The problem started when American actress Meghan Markle was told William would be King not Harry. It was at this time that she realised that she married the wrong Prince. So if she can't be the future Queen, she'll attempt to take down the institution. The Crown will prevail! — Jarrod Bleijie (@JarrodBleijieMP) March 9, 2021

"It was at this time that she realised that she married the wrong Prince," he tweeted. "So if she can't be the future Queen, she'll attempt to take down the institution."

Her closed the tweet with an emphatic "the Crown will prevail!"

‘The Crown will prevail!’ Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

The curious tweet attracted dozens of puzzled reactions online, but the most furious response was reserved for Education Minister Grace Grace.

She ridiculed the post on the floor of state parliament and backed up her disgust on Wednesday afternoon.

"I just found it absolutely disturbing and unbelievable," Ms Grace said of the tweet that suggests Meghan is a "gold digger".

Grace Grace said the tweet was ‘disturbing’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

"It's nothing to do with whether I'm a Meghan fan or not, I'm a fan of women having their proper position in society, and to suggest that she is who she married is absolutely unbelievable."

The Education Minister alluded to the horrific sexual assault scandals enveloping the Morrison government in her rebuke of the post.

"Politicians have to think twice about what they are tweeting and how we act in parliament, particularly in Canberra, and every member in the house should be ashamed of what was on that tweet," Ms Grace said.

