Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Entertainment

Mr Potato Head’s gender change mocked

by Ben Graham
26th Feb 2021 9:09 AM

 

Toy giant Hasbro have revealed that one of Toy Story's best-loved characters, Mr Potato Head, is no longer a male.

The company that makes the popular plastic toy announced overnight it was dropping the honorifics from the spud's name - making him gender neutral - "to promote gender equality and inclusion".

From later this year, the toy launched almost 70 years ago, will be known simply as "Potato Head."

The toy was brought to life alongside Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story film franchise, and would often angrily demand other characters not forget his title.

"That's Mr Potato Head to you, you back-stabbing murderer," the plastic spud memorably said to Woody, after the cowboy inadvertently knocked Buzz Lightyear out of a bedroom window.

However, Hasbro believes the toy needs to move with the times.

 

 

Mr Potato Head is now just plain ol’ Potato Head. Picture: Nicole Emanuel
Mr Potato Head is now just plain ol’ Potato Head. Picture: Nicole Emanuel

"Hasbro today announced the iconic brand will be reimagined for the modern consumer," read a statement on the manufacturer's website.

The rebranded toy, in which children add facial characteristics and clothes to the body of a plastic spud, will hit shelves later this year

It will allow kids "to imagine and create their own Potato Head family," said Hasbro.

"The way the brand currently exists, with the "Mr" and "Mrs", is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure," Hasbro general manager Kimberly Boyd told business magazine Fast Company.

"Culture has evolved," she added.

However, the change has been ruthlessly ridiculed by many on social media.

 

 

 

Mr Potato Head first went on sale in 1952. On the back of its success, Mrs Potato Head was launched the following year, along with traditional feminised accessories.

The move follows other updates to classic brands, including Barbie, who was initially known for being tall, white and blonde but now comes in a range of ethnicities and body shapes.

In 2019, global toy giant Mattel released a line of gender-neutral dolls.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Mr Potato Head's gender change mocked

More Stories

entertainment gender lifestyle mr potato head toy story

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flying drones targeting Burnett mice and rats tail grass

        Premium Content Flying drones targeting Burnett mice and rats tail grass

        Rural A Queensland company has revolutionised agricultural spraying and spreading, using drones to bait mice and plant crops.

        Officer kicked in face, stomach during violent struggle

        Premium Content Officer kicked in face, stomach during violent struggle

        Crime “I’m going to punch the sh-t out of you”: An officer was assaulted and another...

        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory

        What got our Olympic bid over the line

        Premium Content What got our Olympic bid over the line

        News What got our 2032 Olympic Games bid over the line