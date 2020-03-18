MTB Club represents South Burnett at nationals

Jacob Proven competed in the U19 Cross Country Olympic and Cross Country Short Course at the 2020 Mountain Bike Australia National Champs. (Picture: Dylan Proven Visuals)

JACOB Provan and Luca Turton have returned home after representing the South Burnett at the 2020 Mountain Bike Australia National Championships in Bright, Victoria on 11–15 March.

The pair competed in the Cross Country Olympic and the Cross Country Short Course.

Provan who raced in the U19 age group said the cross country Olympic course consisted of harsh climbs, technical features, and steep descents.

“I raced five laps against a large field of competitors and placed 14th,” Provan said.

“The short course race was a fast, high speed race for 15 minutes.

“I fought through from 2nd last place and finished in 13th.”

Turton raced in the U17 female competition and said her cross country Olympic race came down to a sprint.

Luca Turton finished in 7th place against some of the countries best MTB riders. (Picture: Dylan Proven Visuals)

“I raced three laps and had a sprint finish for 6th, but crossed the line in 7th by 0.2 of a second,” Turton said.

“In the short course I finished in 7th, however was racing against some of the countries best.

“Jacob and I both plan on building on our experience to again be highly competitive in the 2021 MTB National Championships.”

The pair will now get stuck back into the local trails in the South Burnett with the South Burnett Mountain Bike Club set to host their monthly ride this Sunday March 22 in Wondai.

Riders are to meet in the park opposite the Wondai IGA at 7:15am for a 7:30am roll off.