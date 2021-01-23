Menu
Les Walker
Les Walker
Mugshot emerges of battered Townsville MP

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER & ELISABETH SILVESTER
23rd Jan 2021 7:49 PM
A MUGSHOT showing a bruised Les Walker has emerged as the first-term state politician remains vague about what led up to a violent biff at a Townsville bar.

The Mundingburra MP fronted a media pack on Friday, almost a week after he was knocked out at the Mad Cow Tavern, maintaining that he cannot remember the events of that night.

Mr Walker was taken to hospital shortly after 1am on Saturday, January 16 after he was knocked unconscious in the party venue while celebrating his birthday.

Earlier this week, Mr Walker was fined $800, issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance and banned from the city's Safe Night Precinct.

A mugshot showing a Townsville MP battered and bruised following a fight at a Flinders St bar. Les Walker has remained tight-lipped about what led up to the incident. PICTURE: Supplied
A mugshot showing a Townsville MP battered and bruised following a fight at a Flinders St bar. Les Walker has remained tight-lipped about what led up to the incident. PICTURE: Supplied

The two other men involved, who were 19 and 21, were given the same penalties.

News Corp Australia understands CCTV of the incident shows Mr Walker shove a man moments before he was punched and knocked out by the man's friend.

The Courier Mail reported the two young men approached Mr Walker about an event earlier in the night.

Mr Walker's actions have drawn criticism from politicians and members of the public alike with Federal member Phillip Thompson and state MP Nick Dametto both calling for the release off CCTV footage of the incident.

Mundingburra MP Les Walker fronts the media at Soroptimist Park. Picture: Evan Morgan
Mundingburra MP Les Walker fronts the media at Soroptimist Park. Picture: Evan Morgan

Even Mr Walker's own boss Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spoken publicly on the topic saying she was "very disappointed".

"I don't think it's acceptable behaviour from anyone, let alone an MP," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Without any indication from Mr Walker about what led to the biff, rife speculation has spread through the community.

Despite multiple calls for the former councillor to step down, Mr Walker firmly said that would not happen.

"I can understand that comment, but I'll just have to work hard and I apologise," he told media on Friday.

"I don't want to find myself in that situation again. I've moved on, there's a lot of learnings from that incident."

Originally published as Mugshot emerges of battered Townsville MP

