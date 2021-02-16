Multimillion-dollar Burnett road works set to commence

Both the Burnett and Bunya Highways will be under construction this month. Photo/File

Both the Burnett and Bunya Highways will be under construction this month. Photo/File

Road workers will descend on the Burnett and Bunya highways this month, with the Palaszczuk Government to carry out resurfacing works along key South Burnett roads.

Still need to activate you free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said building on the government’s record $17.8 billion regional roads and transport program, Boral Resources would carry out works on behalf of the government at:

Bunya Highway between Avoca and Haly Street, Kingaroy

Bunya Highway at Kumbia township

Burnett Highway between Elk Street and Lanigan Road, Nanango

Burnett Highway at Six Mile Creek bridge

Burnett Highway at Four Mile Creek bridge

Kingaroy-Cooyar Road at Tanduringie Creek bridge

Mr Saunders said it follows more than $3 million in works completed on the Burnett Highway last year and another $7.2 million locked in for the Burnett Highway earlier this year as part of a joint road safety funding agreement between he Palaszczuk and Australian governments.

“These types of projects play an important part in supporting our industries right across the region, in particular those industries that rely on our regional roads to transport goods,” Mr Saunders said.

“The works will give new opportunities for road workers as we continue to recover from COVID-19 and spark more jobs in industries like construction, traffic management and engineering.”

In Kingaroy, contractor Boral Resources Pty Limited will be on site between 6pm and 6am, Sunday to Thursday, when traffic volumes are lower.

At the other locations, work will be carried out between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, with every effort made to minimise disruption.

Mr Saunders said the resurfacing was expected to be completed by the end of March, weather permitting.

Some lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place, and motorists are urged to follow traffic controller directions.

For more information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Subscriber Benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription