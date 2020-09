Multiple crews are currently fighting a vegetation fire just outside of Kingaroy. (Picture: File)

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Reedy Creek and Johnstons Roads, Mannuem near Kingaroy.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 12.55pm.

This grass fire is posing no threat to property at this time and fire crews are working to contain the fire.

Smoke may affect the area and motorists are advised to slow down and drive to the conditions.