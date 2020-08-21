Mum abuses hotel staff for denying her bottle of wine

A woman has been given a good behaviour bond after she pleaded guilty to two charges in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

A woman has been given a good behaviour bond after she pleaded guilty to two charges in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

A MOTHER who was refused a bottle of wine at a hotel and was asked to leave stood her ground and began abusing staff.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Jacqueline Johnson, 59, remained in the Linville Hotel after being told by one of the owners to leave.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangami said Johnson went to the Linville Hotel on September on September 18, at 3pm and asked for a bottle of wine.

The request was refused.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 54 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

“She has become upset and was verbally abusive to the owner and staff,” Sgt Gangami said.

The court heard Johnson was asked to leave but wouldn’t.

Sgt Gangami told Magistrate Andrew Sinclair he thought a personal issue may have provoked Johnson.

“It may have been precipitated by (Johnson’s) son not securing a working position at the hotel,” Sgt Gangami said.

Facing a public nuisance at a licensed premises charge and one count of refusal of entry, Johnson pleaded guilty.

LOCAL NEWS: Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

Duty lawyer Tony Kingston told Mr Sinclair his client had not been drinking on the day of the offence but said her medication had seemingly stopped working.

“It wasn’t as though she were intoxicated at the time,” Mr Kingston said.

The court heard Johnson had since changed medications.

Mr Sinclair told Johnson he understood she hadn’t been well at the time.

He served her a $300 six-month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.