Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRUMPLED WRECK: The scene of a single-vehicle rollover five kilometres outside Eidsvold on March 11. Picture: Contributed
CRUMPLED WRECK: The scene of a single-vehicle rollover five kilometres outside Eidsvold on March 11. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Mum allegedly three times limit after flipping vehicle

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
13th Apr 2020 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when she rolled her four-wheel-drive on the Burnett Highway last month, with four kids in the vehicle.

A blood sample analysis taken from the 29-year-old Monto woman at the time of the crash returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.186.

Monto police allege the woman was drink-driving southbound along the Burnett Hwy on March 11, when she failed to negotiate a sweeping left-hand bend.

The car then left the highway, rolling a number of times down an embankment, before crashing into a tree.

Police and emergency services attended the scene at 4pm that afternoon to find the white four-wheel-drive Toyota LandCruiser on its roof, five kilometres from Eidsvold.

According to Monto police, the four young children and their mother were rescued from the vehicle by passing truck driver Tim Harvey.

The children were lucky to escape with minor wounds, while the woman sustained multiple injuries, and was later flown the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Monto police have since suspended the woman’s licence, and charged her with high-range drink-driving.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court on May 8.

burnett highway crash burnett hwy drink driver high range drink driving monto police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Who are the real victims of current pandemic?

        premium_icon OPINION: Who are the real victims of current pandemic?

        Opinion South Burnett Times journalist shares who has it the hardest amid COVID-19.

        • 13th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Marijuana crops uprooted by police

        premium_icon Marijuana crops uprooted by police

        Crime Pair facing charges after discovery of drug crops, drugs and ammunition in Burnett...

        Five sports games to get you through coronavirus

        premium_icon Five sports games to get you through coronavirus

        Sport Aussies have been left scratching their heads after the cancellation of local and...

        Man dead in horror head-on smash with logging truck

        premium_icon Man dead in horror head-on smash with logging truck

        Breaking A man has died following a horror head-on collision.