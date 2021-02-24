Mum, daughter deaths bring road toll to shock high

A FAMILY have been ripped apart after the tragic death of a mother and her daughter in a horrific crash west of Townsville.

A 49-year-old Garbutt woman and her eight-year-old daughter were travelling in a Holden Barina on the Flinders Highway on Tuesday morning when the car veered onto the wrong side of the road about 7.10am.

Their car hit a semi-trailer travelling north, and was forced down an embankment into bushland.

The woman and her young daughter could not be saved.

The deaths bring the Townsville District's road toll to four deaths since the start of the year. This time last year, there was just one death.

The truck driver was flown to Townsville University Hospital with leg injuries.

READ MORE >>

•Hot car toddler death case delayed

•ROAD CHAOS: Public endangered as stolen cars run riot

•Agonising new development in sentence for Meeky's death

Country Patrol Group Inspector Damien Irvine said police didn't know how the car came into the truck's path, but said the forensic crash unit was investigating every angle.

"Obviously having a child there puts a whole new twist on what police have to deal with, and emergency services have to see," Insp Irvine said.

A woman and a young girl have died after a truck and car collided on the Flinders Highway between Townsville and Charters Towers this morning. PICTURES: MATT TAYLOR.

The crash closed the Flinders Highway for several hours as crews worked to recover the car and truck, which came to a stop deep in the bushland, barely visible from the road.

Parts of the small car were scattered across both lanes, and just the roof of the small car could be seen above the long grass on the ride of the road.

The car was left mangled and unrecognisable as it was eventually towed from the scene late Tuesday afternoon.

A woman and a young girl have died after a truck and car collided on the Flinders Highway between Townsville and Charters Towers this morning. PICTURES: MATT TAYLOR.

Katter's Australian Party Traeger MP Robbie Katter knew the dangers of the particular stretch of road, saying it needed urgent upgrades.

"A lot of people have been saying for a long time it's a very dangerous road," Mr Katter said.

"Sadly, we've had a fatality, a mother and child, I am concerned that we could be facing more if that is not fixed as a matter of urgency.

"Things aren't going on the rail like they used to, we've got higher volume from the mining regions through the port of Townsville along that road.

A woman and a young girl have died after a truck and car collided on the Flinders Highway between Townsville and Charters Towers this morning. PICTURES: MATT TAYLOR.

"You can't mix that with the normal day to day traffic without expanding that lane."

Both the state and federal governments have contributed funding towards the $23m Flinders Highway overtaking lane project.

Work is set to begin in the middle of this year.

Insp Irvine is calling on anyone who was travelling on the highway, or has dashcam, to come forward.

Originally published as Mum, daughter deaths bring road toll to shock high