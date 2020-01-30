Menu
Mum shamed for 'overpacking' kids' lunches

by Madeline Cox
30th Jan 2020 2:17 PM

School is barely back in session but the lunchbox shaming has already begun.  

A mum-of-four has been slammed for "overpacking" her kids' lunches after she shared photos of her prepped lunchboxes in a Facebook group.  

The controversial lunches, prepared for her two high schoolers and two primary school kids, included sandwiches, chips, lamingtons, pretzels and fruit, The Sun reported.  

Aside from catty comments online, the mum revealed that she had also been shammed by the school principal over her lunches.  

"He asked me if the kids had any room in their bags after putting in their 'three lunchbox lunches'," she said.   "Yeah, we managed to fit a drink bottle and a hat as well."  

 

The lunches prepared for her two high schoolers and two primary school kids, included sandwiches, chips, lamingtons, pretzels and fruit.
The mum hit back while addressing commenters in the Facebook group.

"Clearly some have their knickers in a twist," the mum posted in response to negative comments.  

"There is variety because even if your child enjoys eating the same food every day, mine don't and honestly, neither do I.  

"There really is not a lot of food there. It is because of the variety of foods that people must be confused. This is for four children in total."  

The mum then went on to explain what one of her primary school kids typically eats one sandwich, grapes and blueberries, 12 pretzels, one lamington finger, five crackers with five slices of cheese, a packet of chips and sometimes, a slice of watermelon.  

If the kids don't finish their food at school, they eat the leftovers instead of afternoon tea.  

"I do this to ensure they don't get hungry," she heartbreakingly added.  

"I was starved. I was lucky to get even three food items when I was a kid."

 

diet editors picks food lunchbox parenting school lunches
