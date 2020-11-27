Mum of ‘shafted’ Tah posts scathing attack on club

The mother of departing NSW backrower Jed Holloway has unloaded on the Waratahs after her son was given an early release from his contract.

Capped 63 times by the Waratahs, Holloway was contracted to NSW until the end of 2021 but is leaving a year early to play club rugby in Japan.

Watch every match of the 2020 Tri Nations Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Waratahs officials told Rugby Confidential they wanted to keep the experienced Holloway, particularly after losing Rob Simmons, Michael Hooper and Ned Hanigan overseas, but the 28-year-old approached them and asked for a release which they granted and he left on good terms.

But Holloway's mother Debbie offered a different version on Facebook, accusing the Waratahs of 'shafting' her son.

Jed Holloway’s mum gave the Waratahs both barrels.

"Finally your lack of respect to your former players have made a mumma put her hand up and say "no wonder there is no culture at this club". For many years my son has put his best foot forward both personally and rugby wise for the tahs putting in many extras for starlight (which he was an ambassador for) and also his local rugby club and juniors. He was absolutely shafted for nothing except being a good mentor to younger players and his family. Poor form Waratahs and myself and my thousand friends will find another team with some heart and guts to support."

CLEARY PRESENCE DANGER

Argentina's rising rugby stars were given some kicking tips by NRL star Nathan Clearly ahead of Saturday's showdown against the All Blacks.

Cleary was brought into the training session at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday by Argentina's assistant coach, former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika.

But far from being a secret weapon for the Pumas - who recorded a history-making win over the All Blacks a fortnight ago, followed by a draw against the Wallabies - it's believed Cleary's visit was short and uninspiring.

The visit from the Penrith Panthers and NSW State of Origin halfback caused an unnecessary stir as photos of Cleary working with the Argentinian players were banned from use by media.

Yet another lost opportunity to promote the game, from a code that revels in tripping over itself.

TAHS GET SON OF ALL BLACK

The Waratahs have signed three new locks to make up for the loss of Holloway, Simmons and Hanigan, with Jack Whetton joining Sam Wykes and Sam Caird on the books.

Whetton is the son of legendary New Zealand lock Gary Whetton, who was part of the All Blacks team that won the inaugural World Cup in 1987 and later became captain.

His son Jack qualifies for Australia though his grandfather.

The Waratahs are also poised to announce another son of a famous former international, with fullback Jack Grant ready to pout pen to paper.

Grant's father James played five Tests for the Wallabies in 1988 before switching to rugby league and joining Balmain, scoring a try for the Tigers in the 1989 grand final loss to Canberra.

Originally published as Mum of 'shafted' Tah posts scathing attack on club