Leah Brownly, Michelle Swindale, and Tracy Goldsmith of VisQue Planner.
Business

Mum works to fill service gap in South Burnett

Madeline Grace
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM

MICHELLE Swindale has been working to provide life skills training in order to help disabled residents gain independence.

Mrs Swindale founded VisQue Planner after moving to the South Burnett to help her disabled son settle into his new home in Nanango.

She noticed a gap in this area in the South Burnett and knew she had the relevant skill-set and experience to fill it.

"It's my life passion," Mrs Swindale said.

"It kind of all started with having four disabled children myself.

"I knew nothing about autism or how to care for them in that way.

"Once I looked into it I realised it was important."

VisQue Planner is an NDIS provider, however also takes private patients.

Mrs Swindale has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, and won the 2007 Parent/Carer Award for Autism Queensland.

"Here we teach them all kinds of things like budgeting, reading, writing, maths, behaviour, and more," she said.

"We've seen so much improvement here with some of our patients.

"It's really great to see how far they can come when in this program."

Her motto is "If I can see it/touch it, then I can understand it".

kingaroy business michelle swindle ndis provider south burnett business
South Burnett

