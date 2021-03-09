Mum’s crash nightmare drives plea for safety upgrade

Carolyn Tyler and Lilyana Hayer, 11. Ms Tyler says she is lucky to be alive after a head-on collision in Palmwoods.

Carolyn Tyler and Lilyana Hayer, 11. Ms Tyler says she is lucky to be alive after a head-on collision in Palmwoods.

Palmwoods mum Carolyn Tyler says she is lucky to be alive after a head-on collision at a notorious intersection in the hinterland town.

The 35-year-old is calling for urgent safety upgrades at the Woombye-Palmwoods Road and Chevallum Road intersection before someone is killed.

It comes after another Palmwoods mother launched a petition to upgrade several intersections in what she said was a life or death situation.

Mum begs for upgrades on 'dangerous' intersections

New shops set for Coolum in bold expansion bid

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Jocelyn Anderson has called on local and state governments to stop passing the buck and fix the intersections at Chevallum Road and Jubilee Drive/ Margaret Street as well as the Churchill and Dunning Street intersections onto Palmwoods-Montville Road.

Carolyn Tyler is still too shaken to talk about her accident which took place near the troublesome train bridge intersection four years ago.

"I had quite a severe one (accident), it was extremely scary," she said.

"It was a head on collision and it was pretty scary but no one got seriously injured."

The mother of two said she didn't want to get behind the wheel again after the crash.

"I didn't want to ever drive again from it but I had to," Ms Tyler said.

"I had three jobs at the time and two kids, being a solo parent I have to drive."

She said she had completely avoided the junction since the crash.

"I go through the back dirt road if I have to turn right because it's just not safe," she said.

Ms Tyler said the area was extremely dangerous for all.

"When you are sitting there … at the T-junction, if you are turning right you've got cars coming down the hill, some will slow down, some won't," she said.

"Then you're hurtling around the corner too and if a car has stopped to turn right just after the bridge, you can't see.

"The amount of car accidents or near misses that you've either seen or heard about - it's just crazy."

Ms Tyler is calling for urgent safety upgrades at the site as the bustling town continues to grow.

"It's just getting busier with the new developments, we've got new housing estates popping up here, there and everywhere," she said.

"There needs to be traffic lights or something there to control the flow of the traffic but also the speed limit needs to be dropped dramatically too.

More information on Ms Anderson's petition is available here.