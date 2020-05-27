Mum’s surprise find in tin of baby formula

When this mum opened a tin of baby formula, this was the last thing she expected to find inside. Now she’s found out who put it there.

TILLZ Siofele has opened more than a few tins of baby formula in her time, but what she found inside last week was a first.

"I sent my husband up to the shop to buy formula on Thursday and I didn't open it until Saturday," she said.

"Then when I opened it, I saw a note and thought 'this is strange'. I unfolded the note and there was a $5 note clipped to it."

The note and the money were found under the plastic lid and on top of the foil seal that hadn't been opened.

Ms Siofele asked her husband if he'd put the money there and he hadn't, so she posted about the mystery on Facebook.

Then someone told her about Camira mum Susanna Lucy who was known for leaving similar surprises for other mums.

The note and $5 found inside the lid of the baby formula at Springfield.

"It's actually really lovely. I wouldn't have thought of finding something like that. I said to my husband 'don't touch the note or the $5 - I'm going to take it back up to the shops and pay it forward'," Ms Siofele said.

"It's a lovely gesture. We don't need it but we can pay it forward, and the next person might need it."

Ms Lucy said she had put the money there.

Susanna Lucy often leaves gifts for strangers to find.

"Some other mums I know - we live in different areas of Australia - we make an effort to do something small that involves money and giving it to a person anonymously just to make their day," she said.

"There's not enough of that sort of stuff that happens. I get a lot out of it too obviously."

She's been planting gifts for strangers for about six months and encouraged others to do something similar.

"I target mum and parenting things because it can make their day and it's not always easy."

