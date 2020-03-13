Woman threatened to slit throats of children

A GOLD Coast woman threatened to cut the throats of the children of a child safety worker during a 10 month reign of terror after she lost custody of her child.

The 33-year-old woman's constant abuse was so bad the child safety worker was forced to quit her job.

The abuse started because the Department of Child Safety removed the former administration worker's four-year-old girl from her care in March last year.

It did not stop until January this year.

The woman pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to eight charges including stalking, unlawful entry of a vehicle and breaching bail.

The alarming actions included:

* threats to slit the child safety worker's throat;

* telling other child safety workers she would "love to see her die at my hands";

* threats to "get her";

* sending the worker pictures of her home;

* signing the woman up for porn addiction services;

* posing as the victim to seek advice about adopting out her three children; and

* contacting the hepatitis hotline saying the worker had infected a work colleague.

Magistrate Kerry Magee sentenced the woman to 15 months prison to be released on parole in August this year.

"It must has been extremely alarming for the woman who was targeted merely for doing her job in what is a stressful occupation," she said.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas, instructed by Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said the woman's "anger and frustration and upset spilled over" and was directed towards the child safety worker.

He said she had a limited criminal history.