Mum’s vow to conquer cancer for sake of her kids

Single mother of four, Lisa Mitchell, has been diagnosed with kidney cancer but is determined to beat it for her four. Photo: Patrick Woods

A single mother faced with the fight of her life has vowed to defeat cancer for the sake of her young family.

Lisa Mitchell was diagnosed with kidney cancer in July and faces the possibility the organ will have to be removed altogether.

The 44-year-old Aroona resident says she doesn't know what the future holds for herself health wise, but she is determined to beat cancer for the four young men closest to her.

Armed with the love and support of Mitch, 21, Jack, 18, Nate, 10 and Shevy, 8 she says they are the reason she will conquer the cancer.

"I want to be there when they get married and grow up, absolutely, I am going nowhere," Ms Mitchell said.

Aroona’s Lisa Mitchell has a remarkably positive outlook on life despite the diagnosis. Photo: Patrick Woods

Not only are they her rock, but also her motivation.

"All four have been so supportive," she said.

"My eldest just says 'we will worry about it when we need to and just deal with it as it comes'.

"They've been just beautiful."

Ms Mitchell says she has been "in the dark" about the severity of her diagnosis but will find out next week how her road map to recovery will look.

She already knows that she'll be unable to work and will struggle having five mouths to feed and bills to pay.

"I am worried about renting as we get closer to Christmas time," she admitted.

"It is really hard to be a good mum and good role model when you're struggling yourself. As the captain of my ship, if I go down, the whole ship goes down.

"My two little boys just know that mum is a bit sick, I just tell them that I will be OK."

Rather than let self pity take control, Ms Mitchell said she has chosen to be positive about her battle and its ever-changing challenges.

Ms Mitchell with her sons Mitch, 21, Jack, 18, Nate, 10, and Shevy, 8, Photo: Patrick Woods

She has joined a gym - Strength City at Little Mountain - where she works out religiously from 5am each day.

She has changed her diet and her mindset.

"You can take the poor me attitude or know that there is a lesson to be learnt out of everything," she said.

"It sounds strange but I am in the best place of my life. It's changed my mindset for the better.

"You think you know everything, but until something like this happens you don't.

"It's made me thankful for everything that I do have, and that gratitude has been passed onto my sons as well.

"Together we will get through this."