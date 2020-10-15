LNP candidate caught out by Labor with ‘sexist’ post

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington's efforts to bolster the LNP's chances in Townsville have taken a major hit after Labor released a dirt sheet on one of her candidates in a must-win seat.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles, who like Ms Frecklington was in Townsville today, handed out print outs of Facebook posts made by LNP Mundingburra candidate Glenn Doyle at a press conference this morning.

Mr Doyle, in a Facebook post to his personal page in September 2018, shared an ABC News throwback article from 1961 titled "Is education a waste of time for married women?"

He captioned the post "A lot of good points raised on both sides here- I'm afraid I'll have to sit on the fence. Definitely more research needed!"

The Facebook post by LNP's Mundingburra candidate Glenn Doyle. Picture: Supplied

Glenn Doyle Facebook post with Pauline Hanson. Picture: Supplied

Ms Frecklington, who was in Townsville announcing the LNP's commitment to spend $67 million building an aquaculture facility at James Cook University, was forced to field questions about the quality of her candidate, if she thought it appropriate, and if she is a feminist.

"Well absolutely I don't support that no one would support that. I'm an educated woman standing right before you at a university, I have three daughters of course I don't support that," Ms Frecklington said.

She hit back at Mr Miles, saying that she was on a unity ticket with Prime Minister Scott Morrison that "the bloke needs to grow up".

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos October 9, 2020: Glenn Doyle LNP candidate for Mundingburra speaks to the media at Wulguru Rail Maintenance in Townsville. He was there with Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington who visited the company which is one of Northern Australia's leading rollstock maintenance providers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Mr Doyle, who was forced to address the issue at the press conference, attempted to bat away knowledge of the post before stating that he "supports women 100 per cent".

"To make any discussion or make anything out of an assumption about a post that I haven't seen, It's completely crazy you, you would not find somebody who's more supportive of women than me in the workplace, in education, in every possible way," he said.

Mr Doyle, when asked about his views on abortion during the Sky News/ Townsville Bulletin election debate on Wednesday, agreed with Labor's Mundingburra candidate Les Walker that it wasn't a man's place to decide what women could or could not do when it comes to their bodies and their health.

The controversy comes after Mr Doyle was sprung by 7 News on Wednesday over a selfie he had posted with Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson and referred to her as Australia's next prime minister.

Mr Miles said the post by Mr Doyle had "no place in politics" and called on the Opposition to disendorse him.

"I think he should apologise but I think the leader of the opposition, a woman herself should distance herself from him," he said.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles speaks to media at the Townsville University Hospital. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Ms Frecklington was in Townsville this morning to announce the LNP would commit $67 million to build an aquaculture research hub at James Cook University.

Queensland's aquaculture industry would more than double in size in the next decade under the investment.

JCU vice chancellor Sandra Harding said the Tropical Aquaculture Accelerator, to be based at the university's Townsville campus, would support $2.6bn in gross regional product by 2035 and create more than 11,000 jobs.

The $67m would go towards building the facility as well as equipment, tanks and other infrastructure.

Ms Harding said the project was shovel-ready.

"The aquaculture industry is taking off in the north and we know it's going to become more important moving forward," she said.

"This is one of those feature industries we should be focusing on in northern Queensland and indeed Northern Australia."

Ms Harding said seafood had overtaken beef as a source of protein worldwide and the LNP's funding was a "landmark announcement" that would "turbocharge the industry".

Ms Frecklington said the funding would mean "more Barra, more prawns and more jobs".

"This is about growing an industry," she said.

"Right now Queensland is trailing South Australia and Tasmania in aquaculture and that is not good enough."

