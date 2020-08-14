Mundubbera girls turning hobbies into business

LITTLE HOBBY SHOP:l Sue Dowe and Loris Doessel working at the recently opened Treasure Trove in Mundubbera. Picture: Sam Turner

IF YOU venture down to Strathdee St in Mundubbera, you’re bound to find a trove of gifts ready to be bought.

Hobby enthusiasts Loris Doessel and Sue Dowe have ventured out into the business world, opening the Treasure Trove gift shop.

The art and crafts store has been opened for more than three months, with Mrs Doessel calling it more of a “hobby store” rather than a profit one.

“We have a lot of artworks here from local artists, and gifts, plants, sewing and more,” she said.

“It’s more of a gift and hobby stuff for people to come in, and just be social.”

The shop had been vacant numerous times since 2013 after it was flooded as McGilvery’s Electrical Shop.

Following the floods, the house was raised to a second level and became Mundubbera’s Bait and Tackle.

Jena Boren Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation then used it as an office while operating in Mundubbera, where Mrs Doessel still acts as its secretary.

When that folded the girls came up with the idea to open up a shop as an outlet for not only their craft hobby, but for the town’s.

“It’s quite relaxing down here, we’ve also started getting into diamond art,” Mrs Dowe said.

“I also get a chance to get away from my hubby from time to time too.”

Travelling nomads, locals, and fruit pickers come in to gaze at some of the quirky items and clothing in the store, with couches available if you’re just ready to have a yarn.

The pressures of coronavirus have hindered any ongoing workshops they were planning on having with school kids, however they’re hopeful to start them in the future sometime soon.

You can find the girls during the week hanging out at 34 Strathdee St Mundubbera.