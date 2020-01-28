Mundubbera landowners treated to mapping workshop

MAPPING MAGIC: All of the participants from the Mundubbera Mapping workshop.

LEARNING how to accurately lay out fences and pipelines, plot watering points, and measure and plan paddocks were just a handful of the array of skill landholders acquired during a recent workshop in Mundubbera.

The workshop, delivered by the Burnett Mary Regional Group (BMRG) and hosted by Central Burnett Landcare, stepped participants through some practical applications offered by the Queensland Government’s online mapping tool, Queensland Globe.

Workshop trainer, BMRG’s grazing extension officer Ryan Trott, said the workshop was one of several throughout the region in the past 12 months which has proven to be very popular with landholders.

“Accurate property maps with current, relevant information are an invaluable resource,” Mr Trott said.

“And a free, interactive tool such as Queensland Globe should be part of every land manager’s tool kit.”

Queensland Globe offers public access to a range of maps, imagery and spatial data such as vegetation, soil and land types.

Mr Trott said that, when combined with on-farm knowledge of grazing and cropping requirements, an accurate property map facilitated more effective and efficient farming practices.

All participants appreciated the simple step-by-step approach of the workshop and can now more easily access the full range of information offered by Queensland Globe.

The workshop was jointly funded through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the Australian Government’s National Landcare Program.