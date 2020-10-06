Menu
Mundubbera man attacked in unprovoked nighttime assault

Tristan Evert
6th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
MUNDUBBERA police are investigating an alleged assault on a man who was walking home from a Mundubbera pub.

Police were called to the intersection of Bauer Street and Strathdee Street at approximately 8.45pm on October 4 after reports a man had been punched in the head.

The man left a Lyons Street licensed premises, continuing on Leichardt Street towards Bauer Street when he was approached by an unknown male and struck in the face.

The victim suffered lacerations to the right side of his head.

His attacker was described as approximately 175cm, slightly tanned and wearing a black hoodie with an unknown motif on the front and blue jeans.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

