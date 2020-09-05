Mundubbera navy veterans receive special honour

After a lifetime of service to the Mundubbera RSL and local community, John and Dawn Ogden were made Life Members of RSL Australia on Wednesday. Facebook/Mundubbera RSL.

IN HONOUR of their commitment to the Mundubbera RSL Sub-Branch, and bettering the community as a whole, service members John and Dawn Ogden were made Life Members of RSL Australia on Wednesday (September 2).

“It’s a great recognition of our services and the hard work we’ve put in over the years,” Mr Ogden said.

For a Service member to be elected to Life Membership of the League, they must have displayed long, continuous and outstanding service to the League.

Mr Ogden, who currently serves as secretary of the Mundubbera Sub-Branch, has been a dedicated member of the RSL for an incredible 18 years. Mrs Ogden, who serves as treasurer, has been a member for about 16 years.



Meeting in the navy in the late 50s, Mr and Mrs Ogden both served as radio operators, or signallers, during the Cold War. Since serving their country for six years and three years respectively, the wartime sweethearts dedicated their efforts to serving their local community, working tirelessly to aid the tight-knit town of Mundubbera in any way they can.

Following the 2013 floods, when Mundubbera RSL’s brand new floor was essentially transformed into a wading pool, the Ogden’s, along with the rest of the crew, kicked into gear.

“It was about a foot deep all the way through. There was a fair bit of work involved,” Mr Ogden said.

“When the flood went through we had to get it recladded, new roof, new floor, new everything.”

“When it (the water) went down, all the mud got ingrained in the timber of the floor. So, we had to get it resanded and repolished.”

In addition to the good work he has done for the local RSL, Mr Ogden now dedicates much of his time to taking care of his beloved wife and volunteering in the community.

Maintaining a schedule that would make most peoples head spin, each day Mr Ogden lends his time to the Mundubbera Men’s Shed, Meals on Wheels, and the lollipop crossing at Mundubbera State School.

“I like to be involved with the community. It’s a friendly little town and everybody knows everybody,” Mr Ogden said.

He was also previously involved with the Lions community group before Dawn became ill.