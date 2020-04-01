Menu
SEASON SUSPENDED: Mundubbera Tigers vs Wondai Wolves at the Mundubbera Clash 4 Cash Nine's Competition. Picture: Sam Turner
Rugby League

Mundubbera Tigers respond to suspended season

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
1st Apr 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Mundubbera 9s competition gave the North Burnett a glimpse into what could have been an entertaining season of rugby league.

Now, their season has been suspended indefinitely, with it growing more likely each week that the season will be cancelled.

The Mundubbera Tigers showed promising signs at Archer Park on March 14, being runners up to the Murgon Mustangs at the Clash 4 Cash competition.

Tigers president Murray MacDonald said the 9s competition was a great way to start the season, but it now looked like they wouldn't be able to take the field again this year.

"We were under the directive issued by Central Queensland Rugby, which was issued by the QRL," Mr MacDonald said. "You train for three to four months to get ready for the season, and then they just pull up stumps.

"As the weeks go by, it'll be more and more likely we won't get a start until next year."

For the club, it's about what is best for the fans, the players, and the sponsors, in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

"All the players, fans and sponsors come before football, so if we have to suspend the game, that's what we have to do.

"It comes down to safety."

